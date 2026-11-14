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Oak Park
📢 Help shape housing options for older Oak Park residents
4 days ago
📅 Share your ideas on housing for older Oak Parkers
The Village’s Aging in Communities Commission wants feedback on housing needs for older residents and is hosting two free public forums at the Oak Park Public Library, 834 Lake St., Oak Park, IL 60301:
- Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026, 1–3 p.m.
- Thursday, Dec. 10, 2026, 6–8 p.m.
(Dec. 10 is the correct date, correcting a misprint in the OP/FYI newsletter.)
Community members are invited to attend and share input about current and future housing options for older residents.
If you can’t make a meeting, a survey will be available so you can still share your thoughts; details will be posted on this same page.
Cost: Free
More Info: Aging in Communities Housing Forum | Village of Oa...
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