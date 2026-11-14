📅 Share your ideas on housing for older Oak Parkers

The Village’s Aging in Communities Commission wants feedback on housing needs for older residents and is hosting two free public forums at the Oak Park Public Library, 834 Lake St., Oak Park, IL 60301:

Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026, 1–3 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 10, 2026, 6–8 p.m.

(Dec. 10 is the correct date, correcting a misprint in the OP/FYI newsletter.)

Community members are invited to attend and share input about current and future housing options for older residents.

If you can’t make a meeting, a survey will be available so you can still share your thoughts; details will be posted on this same page.

Cost: Free