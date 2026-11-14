📅 Poetry reading with Illinois Poet Laureate Mark Turcotte

Spend an afternoon with poetry at the Oak Park Public Library.

When: Sunday, November 15, 2026 at 3:30 p.m.

Where: Veterans Room, Oak Park Public Library, 834 Lake St., Oak Park, IL 60301

Illinois Poet Laureate Mark Turcotte (Turtle Mountain Band Anishinaabe) will share his work, including pieces from his books “The Feathered Heart” and “Exploding Chippewas.”

This event is part of Native American Heritage Month and is a collaboration between the Oak Park Public Library, Oak Park Area Arts Council, Historical Society of Oak Park and River Forest, and the Village of Oak Park.

Local students are invited to take part by reading a poem they have written. Students who want to participate should use the information in the linked PDF on the event page to learn how to sign up.

You can also share this event by entering email addresses in the form on the event page.