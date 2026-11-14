Oak Park has a nice mix of front-line retail and customer service roles right now, from auto shops to eyewear and leasing. Good options here if you like helping people and want steady full-time work.

Employer: Mavis Tire

Mavis Tire Location: Oak Park, IL (Chicago area centers)

Oak Park, IL (Chicago area centers) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a busy tire and auto service shop—support the store manager, schedule techs, keep repairs on track, and make sure customers leave happy. Good fit if you have at least 1 year in auto parts/repairs and want benefits, weekly pay, and room to grow into leadership.

Employer: For Eyes (EssilorLuxottica)

Location: Downtown Oak Park, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $29.35 – $50.80/hour (plus possible bonus/commission)

Lead an optical retail store, coach a small team, and connect eye doctors with customers looking for eyewear. This role is ideal if you have 3+ years of retail or optical management and want strong pay, benefits, and growth inside a global vision-care company.

Employer: grenke Leasing IL, LLC

Location: Oak Park / Chicago, IL

Oak Park / Chicago, IL Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000 – $85,000/year (includes variable pay)

Act as the team lead for customer service in a finance/leasing company—handle complex cases, guide teammates, and manage key vendor relationships. Great match if you have a degree in business/finance (or similar) plus 2–5 years in customer service or financial services and want hybrid-style, professional office work with solid benefits.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Oak Park, IL

Oak Park, IL Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $15.40 – $19.00/hour

Run the photo department—print photos, take passport pictures, handle online orders, and help at the registers. Good entry-level retail role if you like tech, enjoy talking with customers, and can work a flexible schedule including evenings and weekends.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has similar roles nearby with different hours or levels.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.