Oak Park’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from clinics to senior living and home care. If you’re in patient care or looking to move up, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association

Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association Location: Oak Park, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support dentists in a community-focused setting while you prep treatment rooms, assist chairside, and keep patients comfortable and informed. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, know infection control, and like mixing hands-on care with some charting and scheduling.

Employer: BrightStar Care

Location: Oak Park, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive hourly pay mentioned)

Urgent need for LPNs and RNs for 12-hour day and night shifts (7a–7p, 7p–7a) in one-on-one home care. Offers weekly pay, flexible scheduling, and a mix of in-home and facility-based assignments if you have at least 1 year of nursing experience and an active Illinois license.

Employer: Belmont Village Senior Living

Location: Oak Park, IL

Type: Full-time, management

Salary: $68,000–$72,000/year + up to 20% bonus

Lead activity and memory care programs across independent living, assisted living, and dementia care as the community’s dementia expert. Ideal for someone with a related bachelor’s degree and at least 2 years of hands-on elder/disability work plus management experience, looking for strong benefits and long-term leadership growth.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.