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🏥 Oak Park IL Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles, Up to $72K+
Oak Park’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from clinics to senior living and home care. If you’re in patient care or looking to move up, these roles are worth a look.
Dental Assistant
- Employer: Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association
- Location: Oak Park, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support dentists in a community-focused setting while you prep treatment rooms, assist chairside, and keep patients comfortable and informed. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, know infection control, and like mixing hands-on care with some charting and scheduling.
Private Duty Nurse
- Employer: BrightStar Care
- Location: Oak Park, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (competitive hourly pay mentioned)
Urgent need for LPNs and RNs for 12-hour day and night shifts (7a–7p, 7p–7a) in one-on-one home care. Offers weekly pay, flexible scheduling, and a mix of in-home and facility-based assignments if you have at least 1 year of nursing experience and an active Illinois license.
Director of Activities and Memory Care
- Employer: Belmont Village Senior Living
- Location: Oak Park, IL
- Type: Full-time, management
- Salary: $68,000–$72,000/year + up to 20% bonus
Lead activity and memory care programs across independent living, assisted living, and dementia care as the community’s dementia expert. Ideal for someone with a related bachelor’s degree and at least 2 years of hands-on elder/disability work plus management experience, looking for strong benefits and long-term leadership growth.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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