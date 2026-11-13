📅 All-day “On the Road Again” block party on Oak Park Ave. at South Blvd., Oak Park, IL 60302 as the street gets ready to reopen.

Join the Hemingway Business District on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for a free community celebration. Bring your family, friends, and wheels — bikes, scooters, rollerblades, and skateboards are welcome.

Highlights include:

8–10 a.m. Classic car display & coffee carts (main event area)

Classic car display & coffee carts (main event area) 10 a.m.–noon Kids’ Bike the Drive, face painting, balloon artists, cupcake decorating at CrumbCrusher

Kids’ Bike the Drive, face painting, balloon artists, cupcake decorating at 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Design board crafts at R Titus Designs , self-care station, tarot & stretch sessions

Design board crafts at , self-care station, tarot & stretch sessions Storytimes at Dandelion Bookshop (10:15 a.m. & 2:15 p.m.)

at (10:15 a.m. & 2:15 p.m.) 11 a.m.–3 p.m. Wood-fired pizza truck with Billy Bricks

Wood-fired pizza truck with Irish dance, School of Rock performance, DJ set, and live bands through the afternoon and evening

All day, local shops offer food specials, discounts, raffles, kids’ crafts, and giveaways, plus a bonus $25 gift card with $100 gift card purchase at Cucina Paradiso.

Cost: Free.