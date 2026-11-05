🏥 Oak Park IL Healthcare Jobs With Multiple RN & Tech Roles

Oak Park’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand for experienced nurses and cardiac techs. If you’re in patient care and live nearby, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Rush Oak Park Hospital

Rush Oak Park Hospital Location: Oak Park, IL

Type: Full-time , 12-hour nights, 7:00 PM – 7:30 AM , every other weekend

, 12-hour nights, , every other weekend Pay: $40.05 – $61.28/hour + $5,000 sign-on bonus

Telemetry RN role for nurses with at least 9 months of experience who want to build strong clinical skills on a busy unit. You’ll work with a wide range of adult patients, have access to Rush’s benefits, and take on growing responsibility in charge and preceptor roles.

Employer: Rush Oak Park Hospital / Rush University Medical Center

Rush Oak Park Hospital / Location: Oak Park, IL

Type: Full-time , 10-hour days, 7:00 AM – 5:30 PM

, 10-hour days, Pay: $43.55 – $66.88/hour

Higher-level RN role for experienced nurses (1–3+ years, RN2-level performance) who want more leadership and complex patient care. You’ll coach other nurses, help drive evidence-based practice, and support quality projects across units while still staying hands-on with patients.

Employer: Chicago Cardiology Institute

Location: Oak Park, IL 60302

Type: Part-time , 16–20 hours/week , on-site

, , on-site Pay: $38.00 – $45.00/hour

Outpatient echo role with no nights and no STAT bedside studies, ideal if you want steady hours and a calmer setting. You’ll perform a full range of echo studies in a well-established program, with a flexible schedule and a small, long-term team.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.