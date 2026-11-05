🛒 Oak Park, IL Jobs: Multiple Customer Service & Retail Roles

Oak Park has a nice mix of creative, medical, and retail roles right now. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Craftmedia

Craftmedia Location: Oak Park / Chicagoland (in person)

Type: Other (flexible schedule)

Other (flexible schedule) Pay: $35,000–$40,000 per year

Why it’s interesting: Fashion-focused role where you shop in local stores and online using moodboards and style references, then deliver and return items on deadline. Great fit if you love styling, know brands and trends, and want a flexible schedule with local travel.

Employer: For Eyes (EssilorLuxottica)

For Eyes (EssilorLuxottica) Location: Downtown Oak Park, IL

Type: Part-time (casual)

Pay: $16.83–$23.55 per hour + possible bonus/commission

+ possible bonus/commission Why it’s interesting: Customer-facing optical role where you help fit glasses, explain lens options, and keep the store looking sharp. Good for licensed opticians who want steady part-time hours plus access to a larger company’s benefits and growth paths.

Employer: Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling

Location: Oak Park / Northside Chicago routes

Type: Full-time (weekend availability, 6 a.m. start)

(weekend availability, 6 a.m. start) Pay: $30.00 per hour + mileage reimbursement

Benefits: Union, Medical, Dental, Vision, Retirement, Vacation

Why it’s interesting: Active job stocking and organizing Coca-Cola products in grocery and retail accounts, using company tech to track displays and inventory. Solid hourly pay with strong benefits if you don’t mind early mornings and physical work.

Employer: Chicago Cardiology Institute

Location: Oak Park, IL (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00–$23.00 per hour

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), PTO

Why it’s interesting: Front-desk and phone role at a busy cardiology group, handling check-ins, calls, and data entry with EMR. Good for someone with call center or medical office experience who wants stable hours and solid benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—similar roles often pop up from the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.