📅 Free Oak Ridge Touch-a-Truck event on November 18

📅 Free Touch-a-Truck event in Oak Ridge on Nov. 18

Bring the family out to A.K. Bissell Park on Wednesday, November 18, from 1:30–4 p.m. for the City of Oak Ridge’s free Touch-a-Truck event.

Kids and adults can get up close to:

Fire trucks and emergency vehicles from the Oak Ridge Fire Department

and emergency vehicles from the Electric Department line trucks, bucket trucks, and other equipment

line trucks, bucket trucks, and other equipment Public Works dump trucks, loaders, and street gear

dump trucks, loaders, and street gear Oak Ridge Police Department patrol and specialty vehicles

patrol and specialty vehicles A helicopter from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office AirWatch

from the Anderson County EMS emergency vehicles

There will be food for purchase from 91YUM and Kona Ice.

A Sensory-Friendly Time runs from 1:30–2 p.m. with no engines, sirens, flashing lights, or music.

Info booths from EQAB and Healthy Waters will share details about their programs. The event is free and open to everyone.