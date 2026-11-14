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🏥 Several Oak Lawn Healthcare Roles from Patient Transport to RN
Oak Lawn’s hospital scene is busy and hiring. If you want steady work in healthcare—whether you’re just starting out or already an RN—there are several solid options open right now.
Equipment Processing Distribution & Patient Transport
- Employer: Advocate Health Care
- Location: Oak Lawn, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level hospital role with no formal education or experience required. You’ll move patients and equipment, help keep gear clean and safe, and stay on your feet most of the day—great if you like staying active and being around patients.
Registered Nurse – 7 South Med/Surg (Day Shift .9/7a)
- Employer: Advocate Health Care – Advocate Christ Medical Center
- Location: Oak Lawn, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Med/surg remote telemetry unit caring for adult patients with complex needs (vents, peritoneal dialysis, blood products, drips). Good fit if you want broad experience on a busy 44-bed teaching hospital unit with 12-hour day shifts.
Registered Nurse – 7 South Med/Surg (Night Shift .9/7p)
- Employer: Advocate Health Care – Advocate Christ Medical Center
- Location: Oak Lawn, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Same 7 South med/surg remote telemetry unit, but night shift. You’ll see a wide mix of medical conditions and drips, with the pace and pay structure that often come with nights.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Pre/Post Outpatient Pavilion
- Employer: Advocate Health Care
- Location: Oak Lawn, IL
- Type: Full-time (1.0 FTE)
- Salary: Not listed
Pre- and post-op outpatient role where you guide patients through procedures, monitor recovery, and work closely with a surgical team. Requires RN license, BLS, and typically 1+ year of clinical experience.
Radiologic Technologist I – Full Time 2nd Shift
- Employer: Advocate Health Care
- Location: Oak Lawn, IL
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on imaging role using digital, portable, and fluoroscopic equipment. You’ll handle a mix of exams, help with advanced procedures, and may step into a leadership role on shift; requires graduation from an AMA-approved radiologic technology program, Illinois license, and ARRT eligibility.
Registered Nurse (RN) – 7W Trauma Med/Surg (.9/7p)
- Employer: Advocate Aurora Health – Advocate Christ Medical Center
- Location: Oak Lawn, IL
- Type: Full-time, night shift
- Salary: Not listed
High-acuity trauma/med-surg unit (37 beds) caring for multi-trauma, neuro, spine, respiratory, CHF, sepsis, and more. Good match if you want Level I trauma center experience and a wide variety of complex cases.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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