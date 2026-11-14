Oak Lawn’s hospital scene is busy and hiring. If you want steady work in healthcare—whether you’re just starting out or already an RN—there are several solid options open right now.

Employer: Advocate Health Care

Advocate Health Care Location: Oak Lawn, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level hospital role with no formal education or experience required. You’ll move patients and equipment, help keep gear clean and safe, and stay on your feet most of the day—great if you like staying active and being around patients.

Employer: Advocate Health Care – Advocate Christ Medical Center

Advocate Health Care – Advocate Christ Medical Center Location: Oak Lawn, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Med/surg remote telemetry unit caring for adult patients with complex needs (vents, peritoneal dialysis, blood products, drips). Good fit if you want broad experience on a busy 44-bed teaching hospital unit with 12-hour day shifts.

Employer: Advocate Health Care – Advocate Christ Medical Center

Advocate Health Care – Advocate Christ Medical Center Location: Oak Lawn, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Same 7 South med/surg remote telemetry unit, but night shift. You’ll see a wide mix of medical conditions and drips, with the pace and pay structure that often come with nights.

Employer: Advocate Health Care

Advocate Health Care Location: Oak Lawn, IL

Type: Full-time (1.0 FTE)

Salary: Not listed

Pre- and post-op outpatient role where you guide patients through procedures, monitor recovery, and work closely with a surgical team. Requires RN license, BLS, and typically 1+ year of clinical experience.

Employer: Advocate Health Care

Advocate Health Care Location: Oak Lawn, IL

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on imaging role using digital, portable, and fluoroscopic equipment. You’ll handle a mix of exams, help with advanced procedures, and may step into a leadership role on shift; requires graduation from an AMA-approved radiologic technology program, Illinois license, and ARRT eligibility.

Employer: Advocate Aurora Health – Advocate Christ Medical Center

Advocate Aurora Health – Advocate Christ Medical Center Location: Oak Lawn, IL

Type: Full-time, night shift

Salary: Not listed

High-acuity trauma/med-surg unit (37 beds) caring for multi-trauma, neuro, spine, respiratory, CHF, sepsis, and more. Good match if you want Level I trauma center experience and a wide variety of complex cases.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.