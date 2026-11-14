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🔧 Oak Lawn IL Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Hospital Roles
Oak Lawn’s hospital scene is busy, and they’re keeping facilities spotless. If you like staying active on the job and don’t mind rolling up your sleeves, these roles are worth a look.
Environmental Services Technician I
- Employer: Advocate Health Care
- Location: Oak Lawn, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll clean and disinfect patient rooms, offices, restrooms, elevators, and more to keep the hospital safe and welcoming. This is a good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, can lift up to 35 lbs, and want steady work with clear routines and training.
Environmental Services Technician II
- Employer: Advocate Health Care
- Location: Oak Lawn, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role focuses more on floor care and waste handling—scrubbing, stripping, and polishing floors, plus handling medical and hazardous waste safely. Ideal if you have 1–2 years of housekeeping experience, like using cleaning equipment, and want a more advanced environmental services position.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—employers often list similar openings on the same page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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