🛒 Oak Lawn Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Oak Lawn has a steady flow of customer-facing jobs right now, from entry-level cashier roles to full store leadership. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Oak Lawn, IL (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time , 20+ hours/week

, Pay: $15.40/hour

Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule, paid time off

Handle walk-in and phone orders, run the register, and keep things tidy between customers. Good fit if you want steady hours, like a fast pace, and enjoy friendly, face-to-face service.

Employer: Cintas

Location: Oak Lawn, IL

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week) , 1st shift, some evenings/weekends

, 1st shift, some evenings/weekends Pay: $16.50 – $20.90/hour (base pay estimate)

(base pay estimate) Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with company match, ESOP, paid time off and holidays, training and advancement

Greet customers, ring up sales, tag and hang merchandise, and help keep the store in shape. Solid option if you want full-time hours, benefits, and room to grow with a large, stable company.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Oak Lawn, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $56,500 – $125,000/year

Requirements: Retail management experience (3–5 years depending on education), willingness to work flexible hours, pharmacy tech registration as required by state

Lead the whole store: sales, staffing, training, scheduling, and customer experience in both retail and pharmacy. Strong pick if you’re ready to run a high-traffic location and want a leadership role with clear performance goals.

If something here feels like a match, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good roles don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.