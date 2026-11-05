🏥 Oak Lawn Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Nursing & Clinical Roles

Oak Lawn’s medical scene is busy and growing, with big hospital systems and home health groups hiring. If you’re in healthcare and want steady work close to home, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Advocate Health Care (Advocate Christ Medical Center)

Advocate Health Care (Advocate Christ Medical Center) Location: Oak Lawn, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Fast-paced 35-bed observation/telemetry unit helping offload the ER. You’ll work closely with physicians and cardiology teams, with strong support for professional growth, education, and leadership opportunities in a major teaching hospital.

Employer: Care Options for Kids

Location: Oak Lawn, IL (home-based care)

(home-based care) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

One-on-one pediatric home health nursing with a single child instead of a full floor of patients. Offers flexible schedule, PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), weekly pay, CEUs, and strong 24/7 clinical support so you’re never on your own.

Employer: Advocate Aurora Health

Location: Oak Lawn, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role in the Operating Room, helping with patient transport, positioning, stocking, room turnover, and specimen/blood runs. Great fit for a CNA with OR interest, offering fast-paced experience in surgery and exposure to the full perioperative team.

Employer: PRN Healthcare

Location: Oak Lawn, IL

Type: Local contract , 13 weeks , 40 hrs/week , 10-hour day shifts

, , , Pay: $77–$80 per hour

High-paying IR Tech contract with steady hours and day shifts. Comes with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), CE, and housing options, ideal if you want strong income without leaving the area.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings listed by the same employer. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.