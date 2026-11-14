⚠️ Thanksgiving 2026: Oak Island office & facility closures

For Thanksgiving, Town of Oak Island offices and facilities at 4601 E Oak Island Drive, 28465 will be CLOSED on Thursday & Friday, November 26 & 27, 2026, from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM.

Here’s what that means:

Town offices & facilities: CLOSED Nov 26–27

CLOSED Garbage & recycling collection: will run as scheduled

will Disposal Convenience Site: CLOSED Friday, Nov 27

Oak Island Pier: OPEN

Town parks & beach access locations: OPEN (all currently available sites)

(all currently available sites) Fire, Police & emergency services: always available by calling 9-1-1

If you need permits, payments, or other in-person town services, plan to take care of them before or after Nov 26–27, 2026.