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Oak Island
⚠️ Oak Island Thanksgiving 2026 office closures & service hours
4 days ago
⚠️ Thanksgiving 2026: Oak Island office & facility closures
For Thanksgiving, Town of Oak Island offices and facilities at 4601 E Oak Island Drive, 28465 will be CLOSED on Thursday & Friday, November 26 & 27, 2026, from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM.
Here’s what that means:
- Town offices & facilities: CLOSED Nov 26–27
- Garbage & recycling collection: will run as scheduled
- Disposal Convenience Site: CLOSED Friday, Nov 27
- Oak Island Pier: OPEN
- Town parks & beach access locations: OPEN (all currently available sites)
- Fire, Police & emergency services: always available by calling 9-1-1
If you need permits, payments, or other in-person town services, plan to take care of them before or after Nov 26–27, 2026.
More Info: Thanksgiving - Town of Oak Island, NC
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