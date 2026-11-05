CoastWise talk on native coastal trees Nov. 19

The Town of Oak Island will host the next CoastWise Speakers Series talk on Thursday, November 19, 2026 at 6:00 PM in the Town Council Chambers on the second floor of Town Hall, 4601 E Oak Island Drive. Guest speaker Taylor McDaniel, Commercial Consumer Horticulture Agent for Brunswick County and manager of the Master Gardener Volunteers of Brunswick County, will present “Native Trees For Coastal Canopies.” The CoastWise Initiative is a partnership between the Town of Oak Island and the UNCW College of Science & Engineering that supports research and education on the town’s natural and marine environment; more information is available at OakIslandNC.gov/CoastWise.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Town of Oak Island