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Oak Island

Doggy Daze of Fall festival set for Nov. 14

6 days ago
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Doggy Daze of Fall: Pet Adoption and Family Festival will be held at the Middleton Park Complex on November 14, 2026, from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM, featuring pet adoptions, a doggie splashpad, games and prizes, craft vendors, and food trucks for people and dogs. The event will collect donated items to help local pets, with each donated listed item earning a bonus raffle ticket, and the first 200 visitors who register with their pets will receive a free doggy bag of gifts; all dogs must remain on leash. More information: https://OakIslandNC.gov/EVENTS

This content is adapted from materials provided by Town of Oak Island

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