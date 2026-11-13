Oak Hill Fire Department now carries extra smoke alarms on its trucks to give to families who do not have a working detector, thanks to a donation of 12 smoke alarms from Lowe's and store manager Joe Richmond, added to 28 units the department bought. Under West Virginia state law, all landlords must provide working smoke detectors near all sleeping areas and working carbon monoxide (CO) detectors wherever fuel-burning appliances are used.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Oak Hill Fire Department