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Oak Harbor
🚧 Sewer repairs and lane closures start Nov. 16 in SE Oak Harbor
2 days ago
🚧 Sewer work and road closures start Nov. 16 in SE Oak Harbor
Sewer repair work in southeast Oak Harbor starts Monday, November 16.
What’s happening
- The City and SRV Construction Inc. are replacing about 1,500 feet of old sewer pipe and rehabilitating 9,200 feet more.
- Work runs Monday–Friday, 7:00 a.m.–5:30 p.m.
Phase 1 (Nov. 16–20)
- Area: SE Pasek Street and SE 8th Avenue
- Expect intermittent road closures and occasional delays.
- Roads reopen at the end of each workday and stay open on weekends.
Next areas
- SE Maylor St & SE 9th Ave
- SE Maylor St & SE 6th Ave
- SE Ireland St & SE Pioneer Blvd
Services & access
- Local access, garbage pickup, and emergency access will be maintained.
- Some homes may have brief sewer service interruptions; affected customers were notified.
Please follow posted traffic control, slow down in work zones, and use alternate routes when you can.
Questions? Email Magi Aguilar, Communications Officer: maguilar@oakharbor.org.
More Info: Sewer System Improvements in Southeast Oak Harbor ...
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