🚧 Sewer work and road closures start Nov. 16 in SE Oak Harbor Sewer repair work in southeast Oak Harbor starts Monday, November 16. What’s happening The City and SRV Construction Inc. are replacing about 1,500 feet of old sewer pipe and rehabilitating 9,200 feet more.

are replacing about of old sewer pipe and rehabilitating more. Work runs Monday–Friday, 7:00 a.m.–5:30 p.m. Phase 1 (Nov. 16–20) Area: SE Pasek Street and SE 8th Avenue

and Expect intermittent road closures and occasional delays .

and . Roads reopen at the end of each workday and stay open on weekends. Next areas SE Maylor St & SE 9th Ave

SE Maylor St & SE 6th Ave

SE Ireland St & SE Pioneer Blvd Services & access Local access, garbage pickup, and emergency access will be maintained.

will be maintained. Some homes may have brief sewer service interruptions; affected customers were notified. Please follow posted traffic control, slow down in work zones, and use alternate routes when you can. Questions? Email Magi Aguilar, Communications Officer: maguilar@oakharbor.org.

More Info: Sewer System Improvements in Southeast Oak Harbor ...