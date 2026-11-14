🚧 Barrington paving resumes Nov 16 with eastbound detour

Paving work on Barrington in Oak Harbor will restart on Monday, November 16, 2026.

Crews will work Monday–Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. While work is underway, eastbound traffic through the project area will be detoured. Drivers should follow the posted detour route and traffic control signs. A detour map is available to help plan your drive.

Island Thrift will remain open during construction.

If you drive this area, plan ahead and allow extra travel time, and use caution near the work zone.

Questions? Contact the City’s Communications Officer at maguilar@oakharbor.org.