Oak Grove’s Walmart Supercenter is hiring again, with solid hourly pay and benefits even for part-timers. Good options here if you like customer contact and want steady retail work.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Oak Grove, KY (Walmart Supercenter #3362, 14800 Fort Campbell Blvd)

Salary: $17 – $33 per hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums and performance incentives

+ possible and performance incentives Type: Full-Time

Lead the Fresh area, keep meat and produce stocked, rotated, and safe, and make sure displays look great all day. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, including health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Oak Grove, KY (Walmart Supercenter #3362, 14800 Fort Campbell Blvd)

Salary: $15 – $28 per hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums and performance incentives

+ possible and performance incentives Type: Part-Time | Shifts: Mid-shift, Closing

Be the friendly face at the entrance—greet shoppers, check receipts, help with returns, and keep the front of the store safe and orderly. Part-timers can still access many Walmart perks, including discounts, PTO/PPTO, and tuition-paid education programs.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.