🚔 Oak Grove, KY Public Safety Jobs With Multiple Openings

Oak Grove is busy and growing, and that means more need for safety and security pros—especially around the track, gaming floor, and hotel.

Here are a few solid public safety roles hiring now in Oak Grove, KY:

Employer: Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel (Churchill Downs Inc.)

Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel (Churchill Downs Inc.) Location: Oak Grove, KY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.50/hour

You’ll be the communication hub for the security team—answering calls, monitoring radios, logging incidents, and helping coordinate officers over 3 shifts. Good fit if you’re calm under pressure, comfortable with computers, and like being in the middle of the action without being on the gaming floor all night.

Employer: Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel (Churchill Downs Inc.)

Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel (Churchill Downs Inc.) Location: Oak Grove, KY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00/hour

Front-line role keeping guests, staff, and property safe at a busy racing, gaming, and hotel property right by Fort Campbell. Great if you like being on your feet, staying alert, and working where something is always going on.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—employers often have several similar openings once you’re on their careers page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.