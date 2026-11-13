Oak Forest has some solid retail roles right now, especially if you like fast-paced work and talking with customers all day.

Below are a few standout openings with clear pay info and room to grow.

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: Oak Forest, IL (6798 W 159th St)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.50 – $18.75/hour

Full-time assistant manager role at a busy Circle K with flexible shifts (days, evenings, overnights, weekends). Includes medical, dental, vision, weekly pay, paid vacation, 401(k) with match, bonuses, tuition reimbursement, and more. You’ll help run the store, lead the team, handle hiring, cash, and merchandising.

Note: This same job is also posted on Indeed, but it’s the same position, so only one listing is shown here.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Oak Forest, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16 – $21/hour

Great fit if you love makeup, skincare, and wellness and enjoy helping people find the right products. You’ll do mini-makeovers, skincare consultations, run in-store beauty events, and work toward sales goals while keeping the beauty area clean and stocked.

If something here looks right for you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full details, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.