Oak Creek’s warehouses are busy and hiring, especially for night shifts. If you like fast-paced work and steady hours, these logistics roles are worth a look.

Employer: Amazon.com Services LLC

Amazon.com Services LLC Location: Oak Creek, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $90,900 per year (plus potential sign-on, RSUs, and benefits per Amazon)

Lead a large hourly team in an Amazon facility, keeping safety, quality, and on-time delivery on track. This is a good fit if you have 2+ years of people management and want a role with clear growth paths in operations and supply chain.

Employer: Eclipse Advantage

Location: Oak Creek, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $30.00 per hour , based on productivity

, based on productivity Shift: Third shift, Sunday–Monday, 11:00 p.m. to finish

Unload trucks, sort and repack freight, and run warehouse equipment in a team-focused, fast-paced setting. Offers training, 401(k) with match, health/dental/vision, and a referral bonus up to $500 if you bring friends on board.

Employer: Performance Foodservice

Location: Oak Creek, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.50 per hour , with top performers earning $35.00+ per hour

, with Schedule: Sunday–Thursday, 6:00 p.m. start, work until all orders are done

Pick and move food products using pallet jacks and forklifts to keep restaurant and foodservice orders flowing. Comes with Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, stock purchase plan, PTO, and room to grow if you like physical, high-impact work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.