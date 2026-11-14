Oak Creek’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options both in direct patient care and behind-the-scenes support. Here are several solid full-time roles you can apply for right now.

Employer: Strive Health

Strive Health Location: Oak Creek, WI (skilled nursing facilities)

(skilled nursing facilities) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (with productivity incentives; exact amount not listed)

Provide psychotherapy and psychosocial support to residents in skilled nursing facilities. This role is appealing if you enjoy working with older adults, want flexible scheduling, and like having full admin and billing support so you can focus on patient care.

Employer: Stanton Optical (Now Optics)

Stanton Optical (Now Optics) Location: Oak Creek, WI (on-site store)

(on-site store) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes variable compensation and commission)

Be the first friendly face patients see and help guide them from eye exam to eyewear. Good fit if you like hands-on patient interaction, want benefits plus free eyeglasses, and enjoy a mix of clinical pre-testing and customer service.

Employer: Midwest Nephrology Associates

Location: Oak Creek, WI (in-office only)

(in-office only) Type: Full-time

Salary: From $22.00/hour (based on experience)

Join a physician-owned practice handling medical billing and A/R in a fast-paced office. Great if you have Epic experience, want a Monday–Friday, 8:00–4:30 schedule with no nights, weekends, or holidays, and like being part of a small, collaborative team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through and reading the full posting—sometimes the details line up better than you expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.