🚌 Oak Creek, WI Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local Driving Roles

Oak Creek has a nice mix of driving and fleet jobs right now, from seasonal delivery to steady full‑time shop work. If you like being on the road or turning wrenches, there’s something here for you.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: Oak Creek, WI

Type: Temporary / Seasonal

Pay: $23.00/hour + $0.76/mile + $1,000 sign‑on bonus

Deliver packages in your own car around Oak Creek, stay active, and get paid weekly. Great fit if you want short‑term work through the holidays with no prior experience required.

Employer: Cox Automotive Inc. (Cox Fleet)

Location: Oak Creek, WI

Type: Full‑time

Pay: $20.10 – $30.10/hour

Shuttle commercial vehicles and pick up parts locally and be home every evening. Good role for Class A drivers who want steady hours, physical work, and solid PTO and holiday benefits.

Employer: Amerit Fleet Solutions

Location: Oak Creek, WI

Type: Full‑time

Pay: $32.00 – $35.00/hour, weekly pay

Work Tuesday–Saturday on trailer maintenance and repairs with benefits starting in 30 days, 401(k) match, boot allowance, and ASE reimbursement. Great for experienced trailer techs who want a stable national company and daytime schedule.

Employer: FedEx Freight

Location: Oak Creek, WI

Type: Full‑time

Pay: $31.63/hour starting , plus $5.50/hour extra for ASE Master Techs

, plus extra for ASE Master Techs Maintain and repair tractors, trailers, forklifts, and more, with tool reimbursement, shift differentials, and tuition help for ASE certifications. Good match if you have diesel or heavy equipment experience and want big‑fleet stability.

Employer: American Tire Distributors

Location: Oak Creek, WI

Type: Full‑time

Pay: $18.75/hour

Deliver tires to local customers, unload and stage product, and build relationships on your route. Ideal if you want a driving job without a CDL, can lift up to 50 lbs, and like being out on the road most of the day.

Employer: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

Location: Oak Creek, WI

Type: Full‑time

License: Class A, 3+ months experience

Pay: Average $75,000 per year + $10,000 sign‑on bonus

Run intermodal freight with daily home time, mostly no‑touch loads, and benefits after 30 days. Strong option if you want big‑carrier perks while still sleeping in your own bed.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; good local driving and tech jobs tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.