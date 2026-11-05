🏥 Oak Creek, WI Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Oak Creek’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for both new starters and experienced pros. Here are several local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Vibra Travels

Vibra Travels Location: Oak Creek, WI (travel RN role with assignments across the country)

(travel RN role with assignments across the country) Type: Travel / Full-time (contract)

Travel / Full-time (contract) Salary: Competitive hourly rate plus tax-free stipend (if eligible)

Travel rehab RN role for nurses with at least 1 year of experience in acute care or rehab. You get one recruiter, no mid-contract pay cuts, license reimbursement for new states, and access to assignments at partner hospitals nationwide.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Oak Creek, WI

Type: Part-time

Salary: $17 – $23.25/hour

Patient-facing pharmacy tech role with an “earn while you learn” apprenticeship that helps you get PTCB certified. Great for anyone wanting to break into healthcare, with benefits available at a 30-hour work week and clear training and growth paths.

Employer: Valeri Orthodontics

Location: Oak Creek, WI (also supports Racine & Pleasant Prairie offices)

(also supports Racine & Pleasant Prairie offices) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Chairside orthodontic assistant role in a friendly, team-focused office helping patients get great smiles. Offers health insurance, PTO, 401(k), and discounted orthodontic treatment; dental assisting experience is preferred but they’re open to fast learners with a positive attitude.

If something here fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.