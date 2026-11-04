🚌 Oak Creek, WI Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings

Oak Creek has some solid hands-on transportation and auto jobs right now, especially if you like staying busy and working with your hands.

Here are a few worth a look:

Employer: American Tire Distributors

American Tire Distributors Location: Oak Creek, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.90/hour

Drive local routes (no CDL needed), deliver tires to shops, unload and stage products, and keep up with basic delivery paperwork. This is a good fit if you want steady hours on the road, customer interaction, and to be home every night.

Employer: Bridgestone / Firestone Complete Auto Care

Location: Oak Creek, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay range: $15.12 – $23.63/hour

Entry-level shop role where you’ll change oil, work on brakes and tires, and road-test vehicles while learning more advanced repairs. Comes with day-one benefits, paid training, and company-funded ASE certifications.

Employer: Wheel Works (Bridgestone Retail Operations)

Location: Oak Creek, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay range: $15.12 – $23.63/hour

Very similar entry-level tech role under the Bridgestone family, focused on oil changes, tire work, and basic repairs. Good option if you want a flexible schedule, strong benefits from day one, and a clear path to grow your skills.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.