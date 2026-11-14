Oak Brook is busy right now for sales pros, from entry level to seasoned key account managers. If you like in-person work and building real client relationships, these are worth a look.

Employer: INABA FOODS (USA), INC.

INABA FOODS (USA), INC. Location: Oak Brook, IL (In-office)

Salary: $80K–$100K / year

Type: Full-time

Manage national and regional retail and distributor accounts for a fast-growing premium pet food brand. This role is ideal if you have 3–7 years in CPG or pet/food sales, enjoy data-driven account management, and want to own strategy, forecasting, and promotions in the Food/Drug/Mass channel.

Also listed here if you prefer Indeed: Key Account Manager – Food, Drug, Mass (Indeed)

Employer: Elevation Firm

Location: Oak Brook, IL (in person; territory based in Chicago)

Salary: $50,000–$80,000 / year (base + commission)

Type: Full-time, entry level

Hands-on sales training with a clear growth path into leadership—no prior sales experience required. Great fit if you want face-to-face sales, structured coaching, medical benefits, and a commission plan that rewards hustle.

Employer: Next Health

Location: Oak Brook, IL (in person)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: 20–40 hours/week

Blend customer service, retail merchandising, and route-based sales while helping customers choose the right products. Good option if you like being on your feet, don’t mind some driving and lifting, and want paid training, employee discounts, and a referral program.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading a full posting often sparks ideas for how to tweak your resume or what to search for next.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.