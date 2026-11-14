Oak Brook’s tech scene is busy right now—good mix of entry-level, contract, and full-time roles. If you’re in IT or data, this week has some solid options.

Employer: CNH

CNH Location: Oak Brook, IL

Type: Internship

Pay: $22.66–$38.11/hour

Work on real software projects that support global agriculture and construction. You’ll build and run automated tests, debug issues, and help support end users while learning multiple systems and tools.

Employer: Allied Resources Technical Consultants (Energy & Utilities client)

(Energy & Utilities client) Location: Oak Brook Terrace, IL (Hybrid)

Type: 12‑month contract, full-time hours

Pay: $50–$62/hour (W2)

Senior-level role building SQL queries and Power BI dashboards for an energy/utilities organization. Good fit if you have 5–10 years in data/BI, strong SQL, and want to work with tools like Databricks, Azure, and Oracle.

Employer: Joint Commission

Location: Oak Brook, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $89,000–$114,000/year

Own SQL Server and Azure SQL databases in the cloud—design, performance tuning, security, and data pipelines. Great for someone with 3–5 years of database experience and 2+ years working with Azure data tools.

If any of these feel close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good IT roles in Oak Brook tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.