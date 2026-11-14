Oak Brook’s legal scene is busy right now, with strong in-house roles and insurance claims openings. If you’ve got claims, paralegal, or employment law experience, there are several solid options to check out.

Employer: First Chicago Insurance Company

First Chicago Insurance Company Location: Oak Brook, IL (also hiring in Bedford Park)

(also hiring in Bedford Park) Type: Full-time

Estimated Pay: $41,600 – $75,000/year

Why it’s worth a look: Handle first- and third-party auto property damage claims from investigation through settlement. Role comes with competitive salary, hiring bonus for direct applicants, strong benefits, and growth opportunities for experienced auto liability pros.

Employer: First Chicago Insurance Company

First Chicago Insurance Company Location: Oak Brook, IL

Type: Full-time

Estimated Pay: $54,750 – $97,500/year

Why it’s worth a look: Focus on auto bodily injury and complex liability claims, including severe injuries and coverage litigation. Designed for adjusters with 3–5+ years auto casualty experience, plus strong negotiation skills, and offers robust benefits and potential hybrid/remote for very experienced candidates.

Employer: BDO USA

Location: Oak Brook, IL

Type: Full-time

National Salary Range: $275,000 – $330,000/year

Why it’s worth a look: Senior in-house role leading employment law counseling, litigation management, investigations, and restrictive covenant work. Ideal for attorneys with 10+ years litigation and 8+ years focused on employment law, looking for a high-impact position at a major professional services firm.

Employer: Winland Foods

Location: Oak Brook, IL (Hybrid – Fri remote, Mon–Thu in office )

(Hybrid – ) Type: Full-time

Pay: $29.33 – $50.00/hour + bonus potential

Why it’s worth a look: Broad in-house paralegal role covering entity management, contracts, trademarks, compliance, real estate, tax support, and M&A/litigation support. Comes with a full benefits package and suits paralegals with 5+ years experience, including prior in-house work.

If any of these fit your background, save the links and apply soon so you’re in the first wave of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.