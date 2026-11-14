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Oak Brook
🏥 Oak Brook, IL Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles From Entry-Level to Travel PT
13 days ago
Oak Brook’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options for both hands-on patient care and office-based roles. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.
Travel Physical Therapist – $2,270/week (Days, 15 Weeks)
- Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Oak Brook, IL
- Salary: $2,270 per week
- Type: Travel / Internship, 40 hrs/week, 8-hour day shifts, 15-week contract, start 11/23/2026
This travel PT role is focused on rehab in an acute-care setting with guaranteed hours and day-one benefits. Good fit if you want strong recruiter support, custom pay packages, and a set daytime schedule.
Travel Home Health Physical Therapist – $2,421/week
- Employer: Aequor, Allied Division
- Location: Oak Brook, IL
- Salary: $2,421 per week (based on 40 hrs/week)
- Type: Travel / Internship, 13-week contract, 8-hour shifts, start 11/23/2026
Home health PT with steady hours and a strong weekly package. Ideal if you like one-on-one care in patients’ homes and want travel pay without night shifts.
Patient Coordinator – Entry Level, Weekdays Only
- Employer: Midwest Orthopaedics at RUSH
- Location: Outpatient clinic near Oak Brook, IL
- Salary: $17.00 – $18.00 per hour
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, no weekends or holidays
Great starter role in a top-ranked ortho practice, with full training if you’re new to medical offices. You’ll guide patient flow, take vitals, handle check-in, and keep rooms stocked, with bonuses and strong benefits.
Caregiver – Home Care in Oakbrook (FT/PT/Live-In)
- Employer: Always Best Care Senior Services – Chicagoland
- Location: Oakbrook, IL
- Salary: $19 – $20 per hour
- Type: Full-time, Part-time, Live-in options
Hands-on caregiving for seniors at home, with paid training, weekly pay, PTO, and health insurance. Best for caregivers with 1+ year home care experience who want flexible hours and meaningful one-on-one work.
Medical Billing Clerk – No Experience Needed
- Employer: Relief Mental Health
- Location: Oak Brook, IL
- Salary: $26.22 – $31.58 per hour
- Type: In-person, about 42 hours/week
Entry-level billing role where you’ll learn EMR/EHR systems, claims, and coding while earning a strong hourly rate. Good pick if you’re detail-oriented and want to break into healthcare admin with 401(k), dental, and flexible scheduling.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews often open doors to other roles at the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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