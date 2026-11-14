Oak Brook’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options for both hands-on patient care and office-based roles. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing

Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing Location: Oak Brook, IL

Salary: $2,270 per week

Type: Travel / Internship, 40 hrs/week, 8-hour day shifts, 15-week contract, start 11/23/2026

This travel PT role is focused on rehab in an acute-care setting with guaranteed hours and day-one benefits. Good fit if you want strong recruiter support, custom pay packages, and a set daytime schedule.

Employer: Aequor, Allied Division

Location: Oak Brook, IL

Salary: $2,421 per week (based on 40 hrs/week)

(based on 40 hrs/week) Type: Travel / Internship, 13-week contract, 8-hour shifts, start 11/23/2026

Home health PT with steady hours and a strong weekly package. Ideal if you like one-on-one care in patients’ homes and want travel pay without night shifts.

Employer: Midwest Orthopaedics at RUSH

Location: Outpatient clinic near Oak Brook, IL

Salary: $17.00 – $18.00 per hour

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, no weekends or holidays

Great starter role in a top-ranked ortho practice, with full training if you’re new to medical offices. You’ll guide patient flow, take vitals, handle check-in, and keep rooms stocked, with bonuses and strong benefits.

Employer: Always Best Care Senior Services – Chicagoland

Location: Oakbrook, IL

Salary: $19 – $20 per hour

Type: Full-time, Part-time, Live-in options

Hands-on caregiving for seniors at home, with paid training, weekly pay, PTO, and health insurance. Best for caregivers with 1+ year home care experience who want flexible hours and meaningful one-on-one work.

Employer: Relief Mental Health

Location: Oak Brook, IL

Salary: $26.22 – $31.58 per hour

Type: In-person, about 42 hours/week

Entry-level billing role where you’ll learn EMR/EHR systems, claims, and coding while earning a strong hourly rate. Good pick if you’re detail-oriented and want to break into healthcare admin with 401(k), dental, and flexible scheduling.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews often open doors to other roles at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.