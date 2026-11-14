Oak Brook is busy with infrastructure, construction, and ag-tech work right now, and that means solid engineering roles are popping up. Here are a few strong picks if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: HBK Engineering, LLC

HBK Engineering, LLC Location: Oak Brook, IL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $66,000 – $72,000/year

Early-career civil engineer role where you’ll work on roadway, grading, drainage, utility, and stormwater design for overhead and subsurface utility projects. Good fit if you have a civil degree, strong CAD skills, and want field exposure, mentorship, and a clear path toward PE licensure.

Employer: Continental Electrical Construction Co.

Continental Electrical Construction Co. Location: Oak Brook, IL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Competitive, not listed

Lead electrical BIM/VDC modeling for major commercial projects using AutoCAD/Revit—design layouts, create shop drawings, and manage models through coordination and as-builts. Great for someone with 5+ years in commercial electrical design who likes both deep technical work and training others on BIM tools.

Employer: CNH

Location: Oak Brook, IL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $86,000 – $132,000/year

Senior technical role owning engine and emissions system integration across off-road ag equipment, working directly with engine manufacturers. Ideal if you have a Master’s in engineering, 5+ years with diesel/natural gas engines, and want to drive performance, reliability, and regulatory compliance on global platforms.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has more roles posted and often hires at multiple levels.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.