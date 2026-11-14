Oak Brook is busy right now for finance pros, with strong openings from wealth management to corporate tax and FP&A. If you’re ready to level up your money skills, these three roles are worth a look.

Employer: Rothschild Wealth Partners

Rothschild Wealth Partners Location: Oak Brook, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000–$125,000 + annual performance bonus

High-touch role working with HNW and UHNW clients, building financial plans, managing portfolios, and serving as a core client contact. Great fit if you have 3+ years in wealth management, advanced credentials (CFP/CPA/CFA/etc.), and enjoy both strategy and direct client work.

Employer: TreeHouse Foods

Location: Oak Brook, IL (hybrid, first shift)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $64,000–$96,000 annually

FP&A role supporting budgeting, forecasting, and performance analysis for a major food manufacturer. Comes with day-one benefits, 401(k) with 5% match, four weeks vacation right away, and lots of training and growth opportunities.

Employer: BDO USA

Location: Oak Brook, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary (National Range): $125,000–$145,000

Lead tax provision and federal corporate returns for BDO and its affiliates, supervise senior tax accountants, and be the primary contact for federal tax audits. Ideal if you have 6+ years in public or corporate tax, strong provision experience, and want a leadership track at a major firm.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a tailored resume this week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.