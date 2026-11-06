💻 Oak Brook IL Tech Roles: Multiple $100K+ Openings

Oak Brook’s tech scene is busy right now—especially for folks with strong SAP, Java, and embedded skills. If you’re mid to senior level in IT, these roles are worth a serious look.

Employer: Chamberlain Group

Chamberlain Group Location: Oak Brook, IL (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $76,600 – $144,700 + bonus, benefits, 401(k)

Work on global eCommerce for brands like LiftMaster and Chamberlain, building SAP Commerce Cloud (Hybris) back end plus modern headless front ends (React/Next.js or similar). Great fit if you have 3+ years Java/Spring, SAP Commerce, and modern JS/TypeScript experience and want to own both APIs and storefront performance.

Employer: CNH

Location: Oak Brook, IL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $106,725 – $163,645 + bonus

Lead embedded software for next‑gen tractors, sprayers, and harvesters, building data interface and file management features across hardware, Linux OS, and applications. Ideal if you have 5+ years embedded, strong C/C++/Java/Android, and want to work on real products in ag and construction tech.

Employer: TreeHouse Foods

Location: Oak Brook, IL (Hybrid, corporate office)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $100,800 – $151,200 annually

Senior SAP Basis role owning a complex S/4HANA and hybrid cloud landscape, plus running the SAP Change Advisory Board (CAB). Good match if you bring 10+ years SAP Basis, are comfortable with S/4HANA, HANA DB, Fiori, BTP, OpenText, and like being the go‑to technical lead.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Oak Brook employers are clearly investing in experienced tech talent right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.