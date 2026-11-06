💰 Oak Brook Accounting & Finance – Multiple Roles $85K–$168K+

Oak Brook is hot right now for mid‑ to senior‑level finance pros, especially if you like stable companies and solid pay. Here are several standout roles worth a look this week.

Employer: CFS

CFS Location: Oak Brook, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $110,000

Join a professional services firm that actually walks the talk on work‑life balance: 35–40 hour weeks, unlimited PTO, and hybrid flexibility. You’ll own core accounting (GL, journal entries, reconciliations), support payroll, and lead month‑end/year‑end close while working with a laid‑back, collaborative team.

Employer: Chamberlain Group

Location: Oak Brook, IL, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,500 – $139,350 + short‑term incentive plan

Support a global leader in smart access (LiftMaster, Chamberlain, myQ) by owning budgets and monthly forecasts for Sourcing and Quality. This role is great if you have 5+ years in manufacturing finance, like digging into overhead and cost‑reduction projects, and want exposure to senior leadership plus a full benefits and 401(k) package.

Employer: CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen)

Location: Oak Brook, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $98,000 – $168,000 (Illinois range)

Lead credit risk and loan review work for financial institutions at a large national firm with 8,500+ employees and 130+ offices. Ideal if you have 7+ years in financial institutions, enjoy managing teams, reviewing complex credit files, and helping bank executives understand risk while also supporting business development.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings. Don’t wait too long; senior finance roles in Oak Brook tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.