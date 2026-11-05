🏥 Several Oak Brook Healthcare Jobs With Solid Pay & Growth

Oak Brook has a nice mix of front-desk, clinical, and OR roles right now. Good options here if you like patient contact, but want different levels of hands-on care.

Employer: Advocate Health Care

Advocate Health Care Location: Oak Brook, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help patients get their care approved by handling insurance authorizations, eligibility checks, and pre-registration. Great fit if you know medical terms, like problem-solving, and want a healthcare role that’s more office-based than clinical.

Employer: Northwestern Medicine

Location: Oak Brook, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work closely with oncology providers to room patients, take vitals, assist with procedures, and keep exam rooms stocked and safe. Good for certified (or soon-to-be certified) MAs who want strong training, benefits, and steady clinic hours.

Employer: Northwestern Medicine

Location: Oak Brook, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-desk role where you greet patients, handle check-in/check-out, update insurance info, and take payments. Great entry point into healthcare if you have customer service experience and want to move into a medical setting.

Employer: SCA Health (Optum)

Location: Oak Brook, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: USD $50.00–$60.00/hour

OR RN role in an ambulatory surgery center, caring for patients through their surgical visit and working with a multidisciplinary team. Strong match for experienced perioperative or med-surg nurses who want OR experience with solid pay and benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has similar roles nearby, too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.