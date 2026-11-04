🛒 Oak Brook Retail Jobs With Multiple Full-Time Openings

Oak Brook’s retail scene is busy, and stores are staffing up for sales, operations, and leadership roles. If you like working with people and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Neiman Marcus

Neiman Marcus Location: Oak Brook, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $30.00/hour (varies by location and experience)

(varies by location and experience) Luxury retail role focused on styling, wardrobing, and building long-term client relationships in-store and through digital tools. Good fit if you love fashion, commission sales, and using social media/tech to drive your business.

Employer: ALO

Location: Oak Brook, IL (Oakbrook Center)

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Pay: $15.00 – $21.00/hour base in the Chicago area, plus monthly store incentives

base in the Chicago area, plus monthly store incentives Back-of-house and floor support role handling inventory, shipments, stockroom standards, and visual updates while jumping in to help guests. Comes with strong perks like an ALO discount, wellness club access, clothing allowance, and 401(k) match for eligible full-time staff.

Employer: Nordstrom Rack

Location: Oak Brook, IL

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Pay: $17.45 – $18.15/hour

Seasonal role with options in sales, customer service, stock, or fulfillment in a fast-paced, high-energy store. Great if you want holiday-season hours, a store discount, and experience with both salesfloor and stockroom work.

Employer: Buck Mason

Location: Oak Brook, IL

Type: Full-time

Compensation: On-target first-year earnings $85,000 – $95,000 Base salary: $75,000 – $85,000 Bonus: at least 2% of store’s net profit

Lead the whole shop: sales, customer experience, hiring, training, payroll, and inventory for a modern menswear brand. Ideal for someone with 3–5 years specialty retail leadership who wants strong benefits, 401(k) match, and paid parental leave.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and get your application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.