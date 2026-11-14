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Oak Bluffs
🏥 Oak Bluffs Healthcare Jobs: Multiple RN & Travel Therapy Roles
2 days ago
Oak Bluffs is busy this season, and the hospital and travel agencies are both hiring. If you’re a nurse or therapist looking for island life with solid pay, these are worth a look.
Travel Acute Care Speech Language Pathologist – $1,699/week
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: Oak Bluffs, MA (hospital acute care)
- Type: Full-time, 13-week travel contract
- Pay: $1,526 – $1,699 per week (40 hrs, 8-hr shifts)
- Start: ASAP
This role is for an acute care SLP with at least 1 year of experience and MA SLP license + AHA BLS. You’ll get day-one benefits, CEU access, and the option to extend your contract if it’s a good fit.
Travel Physical Therapist – Acute Care – $1,807/week
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: Oak Bluffs, MA (acute care setting)
- Type: Full-time, 13-week travel contract
- Pay: $1,622 – $1,807 per week (40 hrs, 8-hr shifts)
- Start: ASAP
Perfect for a PT with 1+ year of experience and MA PT license + BLS who wants hospital acute care and travel pay. Comes with full medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and CEU discounts from day one.
RN Operating Room – Full Time
- Employer: Martha's Vineyard Hospital (Mass General Brigham)
- Location: One Hospital Road, Oak Bluffs, MA
- Type: Full-time, onsite, day shift
- Hours: 40 hours/week
- Pay Range: $39.18 – $94.48 per hour
- Unit: Operating Room / Acute care
This role is for an acute care/OR RN providing direct patient care from admission through discharge planning. Requires an Associate’s in Nursing (BSN preferred) and MA RN license, with BLS required within 1 week of hire and ACLS/PALS within 6 months.
RN Surgical Services – Per Diem
- Employer: Martha's Vineyard Hospital (Mass General Brigham)
- Location: One Hospital Road, Oak Bluffs, MA
- Type: Per diem, onsite, day shift
- Hours: Scheduled Weekly Hours: 0 (as needed)
- Pay Range: $39.18 – $94.48 per hour
- Experience: 2–3 years Med/Surg required
Great if you want flexible hours while still working in acute MED/SURG and surgical patients. You’ll assess, plan, and coordinate care across age groups, and support unit routines and new staff.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Good luck, and share this with a friend who might be looking.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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