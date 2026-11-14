Oak Bluffs is busy this season, and the hospital and travel agencies are both hiring. If you’re a nurse or therapist looking for island life with solid pay, these are worth a look.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Oak Bluffs, MA (hospital acute care)

(hospital acute care) Type: Full-time, 13-week travel contract

Pay: $1,526 – $1,699 per week (40 hrs, 8-hr shifts)

(40 hrs, 8-hr shifts) Start: ASAP

This role is for an acute care SLP with at least 1 year of experience and MA SLP license + AHA BLS. You’ll get day-one benefits, CEU access, and the option to extend your contract if it’s a good fit.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Oak Bluffs, MA (acute care setting)

(acute care setting) Type: Full-time, 13-week travel contract

Pay: $1,622 – $1,807 per week (40 hrs, 8-hr shifts)

(40 hrs, 8-hr shifts) Start: ASAP

Perfect for a PT with 1+ year of experience and MA PT license + BLS who wants hospital acute care and travel pay. Comes with full medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and CEU discounts from day one.

Employer: Martha's Vineyard Hospital (Mass General Brigham)

Location: One Hospital Road, Oak Bluffs, MA

Type: Full-time, onsite, day shift

Hours: 40 hours/week

Pay Range: $39.18 – $94.48 per hour

Unit: Operating Room / Acute care

This role is for an acute care/OR RN providing direct patient care from admission through discharge planning. Requires an Associate’s in Nursing (BSN preferred) and MA RN license, with BLS required within 1 week of hire and ACLS/PALS within 6 months.

Employer: Martha's Vineyard Hospital (Mass General Brigham)

Location: One Hospital Road, Oak Bluffs, MA

Type: Per diem, onsite, day shift

Hours: Scheduled Weekly Hours: 0 (as needed)

Pay Range: $39.18 – $94.48 per hour

Experience: 2–3 years Med/Surg required

Great if you want flexible hours while still working in acute MED/SURG and surgical patients. You’ll assess, plan, and coordinate care across age groups, and support unit routines and new staff.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Good luck, and share this with a friend who might be looking.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.