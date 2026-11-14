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Oak Bluffs
📅 Kids & Teens Thank You Card Making – Nov 21
13 days ago
📅 Make Your Own Thank You Cards at the Library
Bring your kids or teens to Oak Bluffs Library on November 21 from 2:00–3:00 pm for a fun, hands-on craft hour.
Library staff will set out a large variety of art supplies so kids and teens can design and make their own thank you cards. They can give them to friends and family during this season of thanks, or save them to use later.
The program is for kids and teens and takes place at Oak Bluffs Public Library. All supplies are provided.
More Info: Thank You Card Making - Oak Bluffs Library
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