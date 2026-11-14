📅 Make Your Own Thank You Cards at the Library

Bring your kids or teens to Oak Bluffs Library on November 21 from 2:00–3:00 pm for a fun, hands-on craft hour.

Library staff will set out a large variety of art supplies so kids and teens can design and make their own thank you cards. They can give them to friends and family during this season of thanks, or save them to use later.

The program is for kids and teens and takes place at Oak Bluffs Public Library. All supplies are provided.