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Oak Bluffs
📅 Nov 16: MVRHS School Committee meeting in person & on Zoom
4 days ago
📅 School Committee to discuss buses, budget, sports & building project
The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School School Committee will meet on Monday, November 16, 2026 at 8:00am in the MVRHS Library, 100 Edgartown Vineyard Haven Rd, Oak Bluffs, MA 02557, and via Zoom.
Planned items include:
- Authorizing officials to sign permitting documents for the high school building project (vote)
- Approving out-of-state/overnight travel for Girls Varsity Hockey and JV Girls Hockey (vote)
- Creating a “Young At Heart” student activities account (vote)
- Updates on transportation (including electrification of the bus fleet), facilities, athletics (volleyball, JV boys hockey waiver for 8th graders), budget, and audit
Public comment is on the agenda.
Zoom link: https://mvyps.zoom.us/j/87154884417
Meeting ID: 871 5488 4417
Passcode: 4QDNUv
One-tap mobile: +1 312-626-6799 or +1 646-558-8656 (enter Meeting ID).
More Info: Calendar • School Committee Meeting
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