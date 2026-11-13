📅 School Committee to discuss buses, budget, sports & building project

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School School Committee will meet on Monday, November 16, 2026 at 8:00am in the MVRHS Library, 100 Edgartown Vineyard Haven Rd, Oak Bluffs, MA 02557, and via Zoom.

Planned items include:

Authorizing officials to sign permitting documents for the high school building project (vote)

(vote) Approving out-of-state/overnight travel for Girls Varsity Hockey and JV Girls Hockey (vote)

for and (vote) Creating a “Young At Heart” student activities account (vote)

(vote) Updates on transportation (including electrification of the bus fleet), facilities, athletics (volleyball, JV boys hockey waiver for 8th graders), budget, and audit

Public comment is on the agenda.

Zoom link: https://mvyps.zoom.us/j/87154884417

Meeting ID: 871 5488 4417

Passcode: 4QDNUv

One-tap mobile: +1 312-626-6799 or +1 646-558-8656 (enter Meeting ID).