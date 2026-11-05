🏥 Oak Bluffs Healthcare Jobs With Multiple SLP & Hospital Roles

Oak Bluffs is buzzing with healthcare openings right now, from travel therapy gigs to steady hospital roles at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

Here’s a quick roundup you can skim and click through in a minute.

Employer: Anders Group, LLC

Anders Group, LLC Location: Oak Bluffs, MA

Oak Bluffs, MA Type: Travel / Internship , full-time, 40 hrs/week , 8-hour shifts

, full-time, , 8-hour shifts Pay: $1,922 per week

This 13-week outpatient SLP contract starts 01/11/2027 and comes with day-one health insurance, 401(k), CEU and license reimbursement, and travel perks. Good fit if you want strong recruiter support and solid benefits while you work on the island.

Employer: Nightingale Nurses

Nightingale Nurses Location: Oak Bluffs, MA

Oak Bluffs, MA Type: Travel / Internship , full-time, 40 hrs/week , days

, full-time, , Pay: $1,817 per week

13-week outpatient SLP assignment starting 01/11/2027, with 8-hour day shifts. Nightingale focuses on high-paying travel roles and handles the logistics so you can focus on patient care.

Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.

Host Healthcare, Inc. Location: Oak Bluffs, MA

Oak Bluffs, MA Type: Local Contract , full-time, 40 hrs/week , 8-hour shifts

, full-time, , 8-hour shifts Pay: $44–$48 per hour

13-week local SLP contract starting 01/11/2027 for therapists who want to stay closer to home. Comes with strong benefits like day-one medical, 401(k) match, housing support, and lots of traveler perks.

Employer: Wellspring Nurse Source

Wellspring Nurse Source Location: Oak Bluffs, MA

Oak Bluffs, MA Type: Travel / Full-Time , 40 hrs/week , 8-hour flexible shifts

, , 8-hour shifts Pay: $2,378 per week

Outpatient SLP role with Monday–Friday schedule and shared housing available (no pets/guests; must have your own transportation). Great if you want higher weekly pay plus a nurse-owned agency backing you.

Employer: American Traveler

American Traveler Location: Oak Bluffs, MA

Oak Bluffs, MA Type: Travel / Internship , full-time, 40 hrs/week , days

, full-time, , Pay: $2,204 per week

13-week outpatient rehab SLP contract starting 01/11/2027, Monday–Friday, using Epic EMR. Requires active MA SLP license, BLS, and flu shot; shared housing may be available.

Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Therapy

Fusion Medical Staffing – Therapy Location: Oak Bluffs, MA

Oak Bluffs, MA Type: Travel / Internship , full-time, 40 hrs/week , 8-hour shifts

, full-time, , 8-hour shifts Pay: $1,971 per week

13-week SLP travel assignment with day-one medical, 401(k) match, CEU and license reimbursement, and weekly pay. Open to new grads, with strong clinical and recruiter support.

Employer: Martha's Vineyard Hospital (Mass General Brigham)

Location: One Hospital Road, Oak Bluffs, MA

Type: Full-Time, Onsite , 40 hrs/week , rotating shifts

, , rotating shifts Pay: Range not listed; pay based on experience and education

Front-line hospital role handling patient registration, insurance verification, and cross-coverage for switchboard/ER greeter and mail room. Requires a high school diploma and comfort working with the public; good entry point into the Mass General Brigham system.

Employer: Martha's Vineyard Hospital (Mass General Brigham)

Location: One Hospital Road, Oak Bluffs, MA

Type: Per Diem / Part-Time, Onsite , rotating shifts

, rotating shifts Pay: $1.00–$1,500 per hour (broad posted range)

Per diem ED physician role providing direct patient care in the island’s community hospital. Backed by Mass General Brigham benefits structure, with opportunities for differentials, premiums, and career growth.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save it before it disappears.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.