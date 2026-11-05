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Oak Bluffs
🏥 Oak Bluffs Healthcare Jobs With Multiple SLP & Hospital Roles
4 days ago
Oak Bluffs is buzzing with healthcare openings right now, from travel therapy gigs to steady hospital roles at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.
Here’s a quick roundup you can skim and click through in a minute.
Travel Outpatient Speech Language Pathologist – $1,922/week
- Employer: Anders Group, LLC
- Location: Oak Bluffs, MA
- Type: Travel / Internship, full-time, 40 hrs/week, 8-hour shifts
- Pay: $1,922 per week
This 13-week outpatient SLP contract starts 01/11/2027 and comes with day-one health insurance, 401(k), CEU and license reimbursement, and travel perks. Good fit if you want strong recruiter support and solid benefits while you work on the island.
Travel Outpatient Speech Language Pathologist – $1,817/week
- Employer: Nightingale Nurses
- Location: Oak Bluffs, MA
- Type: Travel / Internship, full-time, 40 hrs/week, days
- Pay: $1,817 per week
13-week outpatient SLP assignment starting 01/11/2027, with 8-hour day shifts. Nightingale focuses on high-paying travel roles and handles the logistics so you can focus on patient care.
Local Contract Outpatient Speech Language Pathologist – $44–$48/hr
- Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.
- Location: Oak Bluffs, MA
- Type: Local Contract, full-time, 40 hrs/week, 8-hour shifts
- Pay: $44–$48 per hour
13-week local SLP contract starting 01/11/2027 for therapists who want to stay closer to home. Comes with strong benefits like day-one medical, 401(k) match, housing support, and lots of traveler perks.
Travel Speech Language Pathologist (Outpatient) – $2,378/week
- Employer: Wellspring Nurse Source
- Location: Oak Bluffs, MA
- Type: Travel / Full-Time, 40 hrs/week, 8-hour flexible shifts
- Pay: $2,378 per week
Outpatient SLP role with Monday–Friday schedule and shared housing available (no pets/guests; must have your own transportation). Great if you want higher weekly pay plus a nurse-owned agency backing you.
Travel Outpatient Speech Language Pathologist – $2,204/week
- Employer: American Traveler
- Location: Oak Bluffs, MA
- Type: Travel / Internship, full-time, 40 hrs/week, days
- Pay: $2,204 per week
13-week outpatient rehab SLP contract starting 01/11/2027, Monday–Friday, using Epic EMR. Requires active MA SLP license, BLS, and flu shot; shared housing may be available.
Travel Speech Language Pathologist – $1,971/week
- Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Therapy
- Location: Oak Bluffs, MA
- Type: Travel / Internship, full-time, 40 hrs/week, 8-hour shifts
- Pay: $1,971 per week
13-week SLP travel assignment with day-one medical, 401(k) match, CEU and license reimbursement, and weekly pay. Open to new grads, with strong clinical and recruiter support.
Patient Access Representative – Full Time
- Employer: Martha's Vineyard Hospital (Mass General Brigham)
- Location: One Hospital Road, Oak Bluffs, MA
- Type: Full-Time, Onsite, 40 hrs/week, rotating shifts
- Pay: Range not listed; pay based on experience and education
Front-line hospital role handling patient registration, insurance verification, and cross-coverage for switchboard/ER greeter and mail room. Requires a high school diploma and comfort working with the public; good entry point into the Mass General Brigham system.
Emergency Department Physician – Per Diem
- Employer: Martha's Vineyard Hospital (Mass General Brigham)
- Location: One Hospital Road, Oak Bluffs, MA
- Type: Per Diem / Part-Time, Onsite, rotating shifts
- Pay: $1.00–$1,500 per hour (broad posted range)
Per diem ED physician role providing direct patient care in the island’s community hospital. Backed by Mass General Brigham benefits structure, with opportunities for differentials, premiums, and career growth.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save it before it disappears.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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