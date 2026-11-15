There are some handy free items around O’Fallon this week, from home appliances to decor. If you’re nearby, these could be worth a quick pickup.

Item: GE stainless steel dishwasher, model GDT650SYVFS

Condition: About 2.5 years old. Has had pump error and H20 error. Owner replaced sump motor and two sensors with brand new parts, but it still has flaky issues. Good for someone who can repair or wants it for parts/scrap.

Pickup details: Curb pickup, sitting along the street. Owner will remove the post once it’s gone.

Location: 151 Oakwood Lane, O’Fallon, MO (Lake Charles area)

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Two rolling closet door mirrors with top and bottom tracks

Condition: Not broken, just no longer wanted.

Size: Each door is 78" tall x 30" wide.

Pickup details: Sitting by a large tree in the front yard. Free to take; post will be removed once they’re gone.

Location: 151 Oakwood Lane, O’Fallon, MO (Lake Charles area)

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Ceiling fan with 5 blades and light fixture

Condition: Described as a fully intact, working fixture. Good option if you need a fan and light combo for a room.

Location: Hutchings Farm, O’Fallon, MO (exact address not listed)

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in O’Fallon tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, check the listing and arrange pickup soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.