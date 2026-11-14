The New York Yankees have returned from the General Managers Meetings in Las Vegas, and Brian Cashman is beginning to reveal what his plans look like for the 2027 season.

Now, if you’re expecting some major announcement, a blockbuster trade, or a superstar signing, we’re not there yet. But what caught my attention is where Cashman believes the Yankees need the most help.

Apparently, rebuilding the bullpen is his number one priority.

And while I understand the reasoning behind that, considering how many relievers are entering free agency, I still believe the Yankees have much bigger problems to address offensively.

Remember, this is a team that won 93 games in 2026, swept the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card Series, and then got completely embarrassed by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

Something has to change.

Cashman Wants to Rebuild the Yankees Bullpen

David Bednar, Paul Blackburn, and Tim Hill are all free agents. Bednar received a $23.15 million qualifying offer, giving the Yankees an opportunity to retain their closer for another season.

Cashman acknowledged that two of his primary late-inning options are currently on the market. That’s obviously a problem when you’re trying to build a championship bullpen.

Brent Headrick remains under team control after an outstanding season, posting a 2.18 ERA across 81 appearances.

The Yankees have also expressed interest in bringing back Blackburn and Hill, while Jonathan Loáisiga has surfaced as another possible reunion.

Then there’s Adrian Morejon, whom the Yankees pursued during the trade deadline.

Here’s what I find interesting. Cashman appears willing to spend significant money on relief pitching. That’s something we haven’t always seen from this organization in recent years.

But spending money on the bullpen doesn’t automatically solve what happened against Tampa Bay.

The Yankees Cannot Ignore Their Infield Problems

This is where I believe the Yankees should be concentrating a significant portion of their attention.

Third base remains questionable. Ryan McMahon hasn’t exactly convinced everybody that he’s the long-term answer, and the Yankees have expressed interest in Alec Bohm.

Personally, I wouldn’t consider Bohm some franchise-changing acquisition. He’s an option, but is he really the kind of improvement that pushes this team over the top?

At second base, Jazz Chisholm Jr. is testing free agency, while Brandon Lowe and Luis Arraez have reportedly drawn interest from New York.

Anthony Volpe, José Caballero, and Luis García Jr. are internal possibilities.

And apparently, Corey Seager has also entered the conversation through reported discussions with Texas.

Now that’s a name worth discussing, although his contract and no-trade protection make any potential deal complicated.

I’ve said this before. The Yankees need players who can consistently put the baseball in play, particularly when October comes around.

Could Japan Provide the Yankees With an Answer?

One player I continue to find intriguing is Teruaki Sato.

Coming off a Triple Crown season in Japan, Sato hit .306 with 39 home runs and 106 RBIs.

That’s serious production, and considering the Yankees’ offensive needs, I would love to see them aggressively pursue him.

The organization has also been scouting Japanese pitching prospect Shoki Oda.

Meanwhile, Cashman wants another right-handed catcher to complement Austin Wells, and Spencer Jones remains a possible solution in center field.

The Rotation Is Strong, but Questions Remain

Cam Schlittler just won the American League Cy Young Award unanimously after a remarkable 2026 season.

With Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodón, Max Fried, and Will Warren in the picture, starting pitching shouldn’t be the Yankees’ biggest concern.

Fried is recovering from elbow surgery, while Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton are also expected to be ready for spring training.

There’s also significant coaching turnover. Brad Ausmus, James Rowson, and Tanner Swanson have departed, while Aaron Gershenfeld has been promoted to the major-league staff.

Cashman Has Decisions to Make

Here’s where I stand.

I’m glad Cashman recognizes the bullpen needs attention. But the Yankees cannot spend another offseason making adjustments around the edges while ignoring the bigger picture.

They have an elite rotation, established veterans, and promising young talent.

What they need now is a front office willing to make uncomfortable decisions.

With a potential MLB lockout approaching, the Yankees might not have the luxury of waiting around.

And after another disappointing October, Yankees fans have every reason to expect more than another offseason filled with conversations and possibilities.

Eventually, somebody has to make a move.

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