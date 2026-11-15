The UFC 334 main event delivered a much-needed boost to the heavyweight division. Ciryl Gane and Josh Hokit went to war for five rounds in an all-out slugfest, with the champion ultimately retaining his title via unanimous decision.

Much of the pre-fight discussion revolved around the controversy surrounding Gane being elevated to heavyweight champion and whether Hokit deserved a title shot in the first place. However, any doubts about the matchup disappeared once the two heavyweights stepped into the Octagon.

Hokit came out with a furious pace, immediately putting Gane under pressure and refusing to give him room to work. The Frenchman struggled to find his usual rhythm and, at one point, looked in serious danger of losing his title. However, Gane dug deep, found a second wind, and turned things around in the championship rounds. All three judges scored the contest 48-47 in his favor.

The fight also made history by breaking several records. Gane surpassed Daniel Cormier’s record for the most significant strikes landed in a heavyweight bout, connecting with 237 compared to Cormier’s 181 against Stipe Miocic at UFC 241. The contest also set a new record for the most combined significant strikes in a heavyweight fight, with 388.

As for the action itself, Hokit overwhelmed Gane from the opening bell with relentless pressure and volume. The champion struggled to establish his trademark technical striking, relying heavily on his jab while the challenger continued marching forward.

Despite an accidental eye poke from Gane, Hokit refused to slow down and even scored a powerful takedown before the opening round ended. The second and third rounds followed a similar pattern, with the undefeated challenger constantly pushing the pace. Gane appeared increasingly exhausted, and his corner urged him to use the clinch to slow Hokit down.

However, the momentum eventually shifted. As Hokit began to tire, Gane started mixing in body shots and kicks, making better use of his striking arsenal. Both men found another gear in the fifth round, trading heavy shots until the final bell. Hokit absorbed Gane’s best punches and continued coming forward, but the champion did enough to secure the decision.

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With the victory, Gane improved his professional record to 15-2 and secured his third win in a UFC title fight after previously beating Alex Pereira to capture interim heavyweight gold in June. Hokit, meanwhile, suffered the first defeat of his professional career, seeing his perfect 10-0 record come to an end.

Gane had plenty of respect for his opponent during his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan. He said, “He didn’t surprise me. All the people around the world underestimate him, not me. That was a tough fight. I kept going because I’m strong. I stayed focused. I go ahead, I go forward. This guy is a mother*cker; he did well.”

Hokit’s post-fight message was brief but defiant. Despite suffering his first professional loss, he made it clear that his championship ambitions haven’t changed.

He said, “I will rejoice in my suffering. Suffering builds endurance. Endurance builds character, and character builds hope. You can kick me while I’m down, but I’ll break your f*cking leg.”

Regardless of the result, Hokit silenced plenty of doubters and proved he belongs among the heavyweight division’s top contenders. His performance should keep him in the title conversation, while potential matchups involving Alex Pereira and Sergei Pavlovich could play an important role in shaping the division’s next title challenger.