In less than 24 hours, perhaps the biggest fight in women’s MMA history will finally take place at UFC 334. Kayla Harrison is set to defend her bantamweight championship against Amanda Nunes, who is returning to competition after more than three years away from the sport.

The matchup was initially scheduled for UFC 324 but had to be postponed until November after Harrison underwent neck surgery. Now, with both fighters officially making weight, the stage is finally set for their long-awaited showdown. Several fighters and analysts, including Dustin Poirier, Robert Whittaker, and Kamaru Usman, have already shared their predictions.

Joe Rogan has now joined the conversation. The UFC commentator began by addressing Harrison’s brutal weight cut ahead of the event. For the unversed, Harrison previously competed at 155 pounds in the PFL, and making the bantamweight limit has been a significant challenge since her transition to the UFC.

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Speaking on his JRE MMA Show #188, Rogan said, “She really shouldn’t be fighting at 135 (pounds). She’s so big… she has to kill herself to get to ’35.”

Rogan also questioned whether Nunes could experience ring rust after such a lengthy absence. However, he acknowledged that the former two-division champion’s experience could help her return to the Octagon without missing a beat. After all, legends like Jon Jones and Georges St-Pierre have delivered impressive performances following extended layoffs, returning at UFC 285 and UFC 217, respectively.

Rogan said, “Amanda hasn’t fought in quite a while, so you have to wonder does she experience some ring rust? Or is she just so good? She’s the greatest of all time, right—is she so experienced that she’ll just be able to lock right in?”

He added, “And then the big neck surgery (for Harrison). She had a disc replaced in her neck. That’s a big one.”

However, Rogan believes Harrison’s biggest challenge will be dealing with Nunes’ striking. The Brazilian is arguably the most dangerous striker in women’s MMA history and has demonstrated her devastating power against some of the sport’s biggest names. Her knockout victory over Cris Cyborg at UFC 232 remains one of the defining moments of her career.

According to Rogan, Harrison must avoid getting drawn into a stand-up battle with Nunes, where the Brazilian holds a significant advantage.

He said, “The thing is, in the stand-up, Amanda has such an advantage. You go to the Cyborg fight, when Amanda knocked out Cyborg. If you knock out Cyborg like that-Cyborg was a destroyer. Some people just have weird power.”

Nunes has won 14 of her last 15 fights and retired following her bantamweight title defense against Irene Aldana at UFC 289. However, the former champion eventually developed the itch to compete again and is now looking to begin a third reign at 135 pounds.

Meanwhile, Harrison will have to overcome an 18-month layoff since capturing the bantamweight title at UFC 316, where she defeated Julianna Pena. The upcoming clash will also carry significant personal history, as Harrison made her professional MMA debut in 2018 while training alongside Nunes at American Top Team in Coconut Creek, Florida.

At the time, Nunes was just months away from knocking out Cyborg in what became one of the biggest fights in women’s MMA history, further cementing her status as the sport’s GOAT. The rivalry between the two eventually contributed to Harrison leaving American Top Team in early 2022.

Now, years after their paths first crossed, the two champions will finally settle their differences inside the Octagon. And should Harrison defeat Nunes on Saturday, she could accomplish something few fighters have managed: beating the woman widely regarded as the greatest of all time and making an equally compelling claim to that distinction herself.