The next couple of months promise several scintillating matchups, with UFC 335 set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena on December 12. Meanwhile, UFC 336 will kick off 2027 as the promotion returns to Toronto for its first numbered event in the city on January 30.

UFC 335 will feature Charles Oliveira taking on Diego Lopes for the BMF title, while Alex Pereira returns for his second heavyweight outing against Sergei Pavlovich. Meanwhile, UFC 336 will see Joshua Van defend his flyweight championship against Manel Kape, alongside Carlos Prates and Michael Morales battling for interim welterweight gold.

To build momentum for both events, the UFC organized a joint kickoff press conference featuring all eight fighters. The event took place at the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, where the athletes also participated in face-offs.

And it is safe to say that Kape made quite an impression. Already embroiled in a bitter rivalry with Van over the past few months, the Portuguese flyweight took advantage of the champion’s absence during the press conference.

With Van’s podium left empty, Kape walked over, picked up the flyweight championship resting on the table, and draped it over his own shoulder. The challenger then proceeded to taunt the absent champion, making it clear that he was already treating the belt as his own.

Kape said, “Dana, what the f**k! You forget the address for the school bus? Where is my son? I don’t see my son here.”

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After White wrapped up the face-offs, Van eventually arrived at the venue and reclaimed his championship from Kape.

The Burmese fighter’s absence was reportedly caused by travel issues that delayed his arrival. Van took to Instagram to update fans about the situation, writing, “Thx God we gon Make it to press conference. After we miss a couple of flights.”

Since winning the title following Alexandre Pantoja’s injury last December, Van has firmly established himself as champion with two successful defenses. After beating Tatsuro Taira at UFC 328, Van defeated Pantoja in their UFC 331 rematch this past September. His first title defense of 2027 was subsequently confirmed to be against Kape.

With Kape riding a four-fight finishing streak, his antics at the joint press conference have added another layer to an already heated rivalry.