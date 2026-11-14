The first 48 hours following the infamous Yas Hilton Hotel lobby brawl were stressful for Merab Dvalishvili. Not only was the former UFC bantamweight champion sneak-attacked by members of Usman Nurmagomedov’s camp, but he also faced the possibility of being locked behind bars.

Considering how strictly public disorder is treated under Middle Eastern law, this was a very real possibility. However, the Georgian, alongside Saba Lazishvili, was eventually released thanks to the efforts of RAF owner Chad Bronstein.

Moreover, both Georgians are still set to compete on the company’s November 14 card. Dvalishvili will face Marlon Moraes as originally agreed, while Lazishvili replaces Umar Nurmagomedov and takes on UFC legend Urijah Faber.

Just hours after his release, Dvalishvili shared his first statement on social media. Surprisingly, ‘The Machine’ has no intention of pressing charges against Nurmagomedov and instead hopes to see the PFL champion released from prison.

Dvalishvili wrote on X, “Just want to let everyone know I have been released and I am good, healthy and ready to go. I want to thank everyone in Abu Dhabi for your help in resolving this matter.”

He added, “I love visiting Abu Dhabi and am happy to be welcomed. I do hope that they release everyone – I would not press charges. I want peace and the best for all. Thanks everyone for your love and support.”

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For the unversed, all 10 individuals involved in the altercation, including Dvalishvili and Lazishvili, were convicted by an Abu Dhabi court. However, the Georgian duo was released after being ordered to pay fines of $14,000 each, with no jail time.

Meanwhile, Usman Nurmagomedov and the other members of his Dagestani camp were reportedly sentenced to six months in prison. They were also ordered to pay nearly $81,700 each in fines and will face deportation upon completing their sentences.

The developments have also cast serious doubt over the PFL champion’s potential move to the UFC. Dana White was visibly unhappy with the incident and even alleged that Nurmagomedov’s camp creates problems wherever they go while reacting to the brawl.