Just days ago, UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland was enjoying some quality downtime with former rival Anthony Hernandez. It was their second viral meetup after a wild desert challenge in early November.

This time, the main attraction wasn’t a sparring session. Strickland shared a video on social media from his garage, where “Tarzan” could be seen convincing an Amazon delivery driver to attempt a risky dirt bike stunt that went terribly wrong.

Days later, the driver has broken his silence on the costly aftermath of that split-second decision, revealing he lost his job and is now asking fans for help through a GoFundMe.

Amazon Contacts Gordon’s Employer Over Property Damage After Sean Strickland Video

The Amazon driver, Gordon, had experience riding dirt bikes growing up, though he had never jumped a ramp before. Still, Strickland allowed the stunt to happen after asking him multiple times if he knew how to ride. “Fluffy” warned Strickland right before the driver hit the ramp, noting he didn’t even have his feet on the pegs, but it was too late and the driver ended up crashing.

However, he didn’t get any serious injuries and walked away with some scratches and bruises. He said he knew in midair that he would not stick the landing, so he focused on how to fall. He landed on his side with the bike on top of him, and he said his jacket kept the injuries to scratches and bruises.

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While his injuries were minor, the real trouble started once the video blew up online. Gordon opened up about the fallout during a recent interview with TMZ Sports.

He didn’t work for Amazon directly. He was employed by a third-party delivery partner. Once the video started making the rounds online, that company launched an investigation into alleged property damage and decided to let him go.

He said, “I knew I wasn’t going to land. I was doing it for Sean Strickland. Amazon contacted the company… they said I damaged property. I gotta find another job I guess. I do got a GoFundMe if you guys wanna check it out.”

He is not the first Amazon delivery driver to lose his job over a viral clip, either. Previously, a Florida driver filmed with a woman exiting the back of his delivery van told TMZ that the viral video got him fired, with Amazon citing a violation of its unauthorized passenger policy, per the Daily Dot.

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As for “Tarzan” and “Fluffy,” neither UFC fighter has publicly commented since Gordon revealed he lost his job. It remains to be seen if either of them will step up to help him out now that he has launched a GoFundMe to get back on his feet.