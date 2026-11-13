Usman Nurmagomedov has faced significant backlash following his attack on Merab Dvalishvili and Saba Lazishvili in Abu Dhabi. Footage of the incident showed the Dagestani entourage approaching the Georgian duo, with the PFL champion slapping Dvalishvili first.

The situation quickly escalated into a full-blown brawl, with multiple members of the Dagestani contingent getting involved as the Georgian duo fought back. The incident has since drawn criticism from several MMA fighters, including Ilia Topuria, Sean Strickland, Roman Dolidze, and Aljamain Sterling.

Now, Daniel Cormier has also joined the chorus of criticism. The former two-division champion shares a close relationship with the Dagestani camp, having spent years training at American Kickboxing Academy alongside Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Although Cormier has frequently backed the Dagestani fighters, he took a different stance this time. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former UFC champion condemned Nurmagomedov’s actions, stressing that rivalries should never escalate into violent confrontations of this nature.

He said, “I watch these situations happen, and I watch professional fighters make decisions that, at times, can be very damaging and dangerous.”

DC added, “Today, I saw dangerous actions. I saw Usman Nurmagomedov and a group of guys jump Merab Dvalishvili. Watching that visual was actually very sad, because I know Usman; I know Merab. I know that there’s a lot of bad blood between these two camps. I also know that it should never lead to behavior like we saw today.”

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Cormier has had his own share of heated confrontations, including his infamous hotel lobby altercation with Jon Jones at the MGM Grand ahead of UFC 178. However, he believes the behavior displayed by the Dagestani contingent in Abu Dhabi crossed a serious line.

He added, “Emotions run high, but I think, and this is me talking about this, even after fighting Jon Jones in the lobby of the MGM Grand, and pursuing fights in so many situations, emotions run high in rivalries. But today was really bad, and it should never happen. We as fighters should not fear or worry about our safety whenever we go to places to do other things.”

While Makhachev defended Nurmagomedov by pointing to Dvalishvili’s earlier altercation with Dagestani wrestler Ahmed Gadzhimagomedov at RAF Georgia in July, Cormier believes that one incident should not justify another.

The controversy could also have serious implications for Nurmagomedov’s future career. The PFL champion recently completed his exclusive contractual obligations with the promotion, prompting speculation about a potential move to the UFC. However, the latest incident could complicate those plans.

Cormier also drew comparisons with the rivalry between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Although their feud featured intense trash talk and high-voltage drama, DC believes personal rivalries should never escalate into physical confrontations outside the sport.

He added, “I think this thing stems from a lot of the things that these guys say about each other: Umar and Merab. Obviously, the trash talk has become so personal, but at the end of the day, it cannot look like that, because you have to imagine that there is going to be some sort of consequence, because you can not live a life with no consequence.”

The former UFC champion also wants Khabib Nurmagomedov to step in and address the situation with his younger cousin. Cormier believes the former lightweight champion needs to make the 28-year-old understand how his actions could affect both his career and the reputation of the Dagestani camp.

He added, “I hate seeing Usman with that behavior, in general. I can’t believe that happened. I really can’t. And I’d imagine, I really would imagine, that when Khabib gets to him and speaks to him, Khabib will have a talking to him, about his actions and how they affect him now, and how they affect him down the line, because I don’t think anyone can really look at that and think that’s an acceptable behavior.”

Meanwhile, Nurmagomedov and the other members of his entourage reportedly face six-month prison sentences and fines of approximately $82,000 each following the Abu Dhabi brawl. With the legal consequences now adding another layer to the controversy, it remains to be seen whether the group will actually serve their prison sentences.