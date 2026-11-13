Torance LaCour recently shed light on various aspects of his “Hercules” approach to his personal and professional life in an interview for NY Fights.

I spoke with the fighter and entrepreneur, who detailed his strategic approach to MMA and business, sharing his code to greatness.

LaCour gave me a look into his life: his hobbies, favorite cuisines, anime, and more. The 33-year-old also shared his nuanced take on the rise of influencer fighting in the combat sports industry.

South Jersey Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in Berlin, New Jersey, is LaCour’s primary training center. He discussed balancing his fighting career and business pursuits, adopting a strong entrepreneurial approach in his amateur fighting days as well, long-term combat goals, and his message to the fans.

The Story Behind Torance LaCour’s Nickname “Hercules”

A fighter’s nickname often reflects their personal traits and philosophy. It can even originate from their friends and family. The American, who also cherishes a close bond with his Nigerian heritage, said that his nickname dates back to his childhood.

The mixed martial artist credited his mother, Lucy, as the first person to link him with the moniker of “Hercules.”

Torance LaCour expressed his respect for his mother for ensuring he and his younger brother were well cared for. He said the fighting spirit runs in the family, although he’s the first from his family to compete as a champion combat athlete.

“The name Hercules actually has a personal history that goes back to my childhood. My mother was the first person to associate me with the name. That association was reinforced by people, coaches, and teammates throughout my youth,” LaCour stated.

LaCour said the moniker became prominent after his first wrestling match, which came when he was 15. The way people viewed his competitive nature, physical presence, and approach to wrestling further solidified the identity.

“Hercules” has become more than a nickname. LaCour said he’s always been fascinated by Hercules, the Greek mythological figure many associate with physical strength.

His interpretation of Hercules transcends mere physical strength. To him, it represents developing yourself, overcoming adversity, and continually pursuing something greater than your current capabilities.

“The Hercules Era identity has been part of my personal philosophy for years, with documented public references dating back to 2017,” said LaCour.

He notes that it represents discipline, excellence, leadership, resilience, self-mastery, as well as the responsibility to continually evolve. “I do not believe strength is simply about how much weight someone can lift or how physically capable they are,” he said.

“There is mental strength, intellectual strength, emotional strength, and the ability to remain composed when circumstances become difficult. That is what Hercules represents to me,” added LaCour.

LaCour uses his “Hercules” philosophy not only in his combat sports career but also in other aspects of life. He indicated that “the fighter is one expression of it,” adding that the philosophy extends into business, leadership, relationships, and everyday life.

Torance LaCour On Real American Freestyle (RAF) Wrestling

Our discussion segued to freestyle wrestling. Many MMA fighters and athletes from various combat sports have wrestled in the Real American Freestyle (RAF) wrestling organization over the past several months. Is wrestling in the RAF on the cards for him?

“Absolutely. I would be open to exploring the right opportunity. Wrestling is my foundation. I am a Team USA freestyle wrestling national champion and former collegiate All-American, so the sport will always hold a special place in my life,” said Torance LaCour.

LaCour stated that although MMA remains his “primary competitive priority,” he’s never viewed wrestling as something he left behind. He pointed out that organizations like the RAF are giving accomplished wrestlers another significant platform to showcase their abilities and compete.

“I would certainly be interested in evaluating the right matchup and opportunity. I believe there is still a lot I can demonstrate within the sport of wrestling,” he said.

Torance LaCour On Possible BKFC Foray

Bare-knuckle boxing organizations such as the Conor McGregor-co-owned Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) and bare-knuckle MMA promotions such as the Jorge Masvidal-founded Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA have piqued fan interest in recent years.

When asked about his potential venture into the BKFC, Torance LaCour said, “I have respect for the athletes who compete in those environments because bare-knuckle competition presents a different set of technical and physical demands.”

“My background includes wrestling, MMA, and an amateur boxing record of 48-6, so I appreciate the technical requirements of different combat sports. I would be open to evaluating an opportunity with BKFC if the circumstances, competitive environment, ruleset, and overall direction made sense,” he explained.

LaCour implied that he wouldn’t pursue any organization simply because it’s generating buzz. He’d rather pursue opportunities based on whether they align with the direction he wants to take his career in and with his long-term goals.

Torance Ehijie LaCour On Grappling And Striking

Regarding training, one key topic was Torance LaCour’s grappling, striking, and overall combat training. How does he split his training between grappling and striking?

“My foundation is wrestling, so grappling has always been a significant part of my development. However, I have never viewed striking as something separate from becoming a complete mixed martial artist,” said LaCour.

With a 48-6 record in amateur boxing and over 200 wrestling wins, he continuously integrates both disciplines, grappling and striking.

LaCour’s incredible attention to detail and scientific approach were evident yet again, as he referenced his statistics. In mixed martial arts, he has 21 successful career takedowns, which come with a takedown accuracy rate of 85.7 percent and 18 recorded reversals.

LaCour has a significant striking accuracy of 62.9 percent, along with five recorded knockdowns. It’s indicative of the balanced approach and well-rounded nature of his MMA arsenal.

He believes in creating opportunities through both grappling and striking. LaCour noted that he enjoys both for different reasons. Grappling is his foundation, while striking presents a different set of challenges, including accuracy, distance management, defensive responsibility, timing, and positioning.

What he finds most interesting about mixed martial arts is how grappling and striking influence one another. Striking maneuvers can open up grappling opportunities, whereas grappling moves can unlock striking openings.

Affirming his belief in adopting a balanced approach to MMA, he said, “I do not want to become excellent at two separate sports. I want to become as complete and efficient a mixed martial artist as possible.”

Motivational Messaging

Torance LaCour emphasized that athletes can succeed in other areas. Athletes can synergize their success in sports and other realms to facilitate personal and collective growth.

LaCour underscored that there’s an entire dimension to an athlete that people don’t see. There’s the athlete, but there’s also the entrepreneur, thinker, student, leader, and the individual who’s constantly trying to understand the world around him and is capable of shining in other roles.

“I’m interested in the intersection of athletics, business, culture, entertainment, and personal development,” explained LaCour.

Athletes have tremendous potential to contribute outside their respective sports, with opportunities to create platforms that connect those different worlds. “I would also like people to understand that Hercules is not simply a fighting identity. It is a philosophy that I have been developing for years,” said LaCour.

“For me, the ultimate measure of success is not just what you accomplish individually, but what you create, what you contribute, and what continues to exist because of the standard you established,” he noted.

“There is much more to come,” LaCour stated.