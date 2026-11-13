On Nov. 11, a wild brawl broke out inside the Yas Island host hotel in Abu Dhabi after former PFL lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov slapped former UFC bantamweight king Merab Dvalishvili during an interview.

Police took both fighters into custody for nearly 48 hours, briefly throwing “The Machine’s” status for Nov. 14’s Real American Freestyle (RAF) match against Marlon Moraes into doubt before authorities finally wrapped up their investigation.

In their official statement, Authorities confirmed they arrested ten people in connection with the hotel melee. Eight were detained for actively fighting, while the other two were simple bystanders. Police statements and UAE laws explain why those two individuals ended up behind bars alongside the fighters despite never throwing a punch.

Abu Dhabi Police Detail Ten Arrests in Merab Dvalishvili–Usman Nurmagomedov Brawl

On Nov. 12, Abu Dhabi Police confirmed they had arrested ten people and sent all of them to the Public Prosecution. Notably, officers took the exact same legal action against the two people who filmed the fight as the eight who threw punches.

“The Abu Dhabi General Police were able to arrest 8 individuals involved in a fight that occurred at the entrance of one of the hotels, following previous disputes between them,” the statement read. “They also managed to arrest two individuals who filmed the incident and took the necessary legal action against them, referring them to the Public Prosecution to complete the procedures in accordance with the applicable laws.”

Police added that they will deal “firmly with behaviors that may disrupt security or endanger the safety of others,” while urging “civilised and responsible behavior.”

That mention of “applicable laws” explains why the two bystanders ended up in custody. Under the UAE’s strict privacy law, Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021, it is a crime to film or photograph people without their permission, even in public spaces like a hotel lobby and to save or share that footage online.

Under Article 44, anyone who breaks this law faces at least six months in prison or a fine between Dh150,000 and Dh500,000. Judges can also hand down both penalties at once.

The two bystanders never joined the fight, but filming the brawl and sharing the video broke that privacy law. That put them in the same legal trouble as the fighters.

Abu Dhabi Court Gives Two Who Filmed Merab Dvalishvili–Usman Nurmagomedov Brawl Six Months in Prison

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department announced punishments for all ten people on Nov. 13. Usman and five other defendants were sentenced to six months in prison, fined Dh300,000 (about $81,700), and ordered deported for disturbing public security and causing panic.

The two people who filmed the fight got the same punishment. Judges also seized their phones and ordered them to delete the footage, saying they broke the law “for violating privacy by using information technology to film and publish footage of the brawl.”

Meanwhile, Dvalishvili and his friend Saba Lazishvili were fined Dh50,000 each for disturbing public security and assault before being released, according to Ariel Helwani. RAF CEO Chad Bronstein said the promotion is “pleased to have Merab back with us.”

It is expected that he will compete against Moraes at RAF Abu Dhabi. Nurmagomedov, however, remains in custody with no word of an appeal or early release.